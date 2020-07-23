All apartments in Clifton
Find more places like 13 Pershing Rd 77.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clifton, NJ
/
13 Pershing Rd 77
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

13 Pershing Rd 77

13 Pershing Road · (201) 338-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clifton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ 07013
Richfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 77 · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENTS - Property Id: 230963

*NO BROKER FEE*
*1 MONTH FREE*
*LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY*
*STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION*
*WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING*

BBQ Grills
Billiards Room
Clubroom
Concierge
Conference Room
Doggie Day Care Available Through P.I. Paws (www.Pipaws.Com)
Fitness Room
Outdoor Heated Swimming Pool with Attached Spa and Waterfall
Espresso Wood Cabinets
Full Sized Washer/Dryer
GE Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops and Back Splashes
Hardwood Flooring
Marble Tile Entrances
Nine Foot Ceilings
Roselink Technology Package - Includes Intrusion Alarm
Soaking Tubs and Showers with Marble Vanity Counters
Luxurious indoor pool with splash area for kids
Outdoor living in an expansive courtyard featuring lounge seating, fire pit, ping pong, billiards, bocce ball, bbq grills and a splash pad
Health club-class fitness center with juice bar, yoga room and more
*Prices and terms are subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13-pershing-rd-weehawken-nj-unit-77/230963
Property Id 230963

(RLNE5954588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Pershing Rd 77 have any available units?
13 Pershing Rd 77 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Pershing Rd 77 have?
Some of 13 Pershing Rd 77's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Pershing Rd 77 currently offering any rent specials?
13 Pershing Rd 77 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Pershing Rd 77 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Pershing Rd 77 is pet friendly.
Does 13 Pershing Rd 77 offer parking?
No, 13 Pershing Rd 77 does not offer parking.
Does 13 Pershing Rd 77 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Pershing Rd 77 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Pershing Rd 77 have a pool?
Yes, 13 Pershing Rd 77 has a pool.
Does 13 Pershing Rd 77 have accessible units?
No, 13 Pershing Rd 77 does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Pershing Rd 77 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Pershing Rd 77 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Pershing Rd 77 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Pershing Rd 77 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13 Pershing Rd 77?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave
Clifton, NJ 07012
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012

Similar Pages

Clifton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClifton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clifton Apartments with ParkingClifton Pet Friendly Apartments
Clifton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Roselle, NJLinden, NJCaldwell, NJUpper Montclair, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Maple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity