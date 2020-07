Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome to this incredible commuter's dream in the heart of Cliffside Park. Totally and beautifully renovated !! This unit features new hardwood flooring throughout, new fresh paint, brand new eat-in chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bistro-like backsplash, and custom cabinets. Brand new spa-like bathroom with marble walls and shower, baseboard heat throughout, new doors and windows. This beautiful house is located in a very residential area, and at a dead end street.