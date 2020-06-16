All apartments in Carteret
307 PERSHING AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

307 PERSHING AVE

307 Pershing Avenue · (908) 587-0090
Location

307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008
Carteret

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen . Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen with granite countertops. All new window treatments, extra closet for additional storage, ready to move in. Great location ! One minute away from NY public transportation, close to many highways, parks, and fitness center. No pets. Tenant pays 40% of water bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 PERSHING AVE have any available units?
307 PERSHING AVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 PERSHING AVE have?
Some of 307 PERSHING AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 PERSHING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
307 PERSHING AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 PERSHING AVE pet-friendly?
No, 307 PERSHING AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carteret.
Does 307 PERSHING AVE offer parking?
No, 307 PERSHING AVE does not offer parking.
Does 307 PERSHING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 PERSHING AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 PERSHING AVE have a pool?
No, 307 PERSHING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 307 PERSHING AVE have accessible units?
No, 307 PERSHING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 307 PERSHING AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 PERSHING AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 PERSHING AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 PERSHING AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
