307 PERSHING AVE

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen . Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen with granite countertops. All new window treatments, extra closet for additional storage, ready to move in. Great location ! One minute away from NY public transportation, close to many highways, parks, and fitness center. No pets. Tenant pays 40% of water bill.