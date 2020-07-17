Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carneys Point, NJ
/
123 MAGNOLIA STREET
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 11
123 MAGNOLIA STREET
123 Magnolia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
123 Magnolia Street, Carneys Point, NJ 08069
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 full bath for rent in Carney's Point Township.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 MAGNOLIA STREET have any available units?
123 MAGNOLIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carneys Point, NJ
.
Is 123 MAGNOLIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
123 MAGNOLIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 MAGNOLIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 123 MAGNOLIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carneys Point
.
Does 123 MAGNOLIA STREET offer parking?
No, 123 MAGNOLIA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 123 MAGNOLIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 MAGNOLIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 MAGNOLIA STREET have a pool?
No, 123 MAGNOLIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 123 MAGNOLIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 123 MAGNOLIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 123 MAGNOLIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 MAGNOLIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 MAGNOLIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 MAGNOLIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
