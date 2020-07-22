Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Carneys Point, NJ with parking

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Carneys Point
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$1,035
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
2 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$966
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/23/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 03:12 PM
2 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 03:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlan
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
1337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
310 W Holly Oak Rd A
310 West Holly Oak Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 bedroom/1bath apt.over 2car garage - Property Id: 319831 Private apartment that sits on top of two car garage which is included. Fresh paint, some new fixtures. Washer dryer included/ central air Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
129 GEORGIA ROAD
129 Georgia Road, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Bright, beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with attached garage, just blocks from the river. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, however landlord has provided lawnmower, weed wacker and leaf blower.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
3914 North Market Street - 2
3914 North Market Street, Edgemoor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
3920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garage is not part of lease. 3920 sq ft in total. Garage is not part of lease. 4 units within building.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlan
514 BARRETT STREET
514 Barrett Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Charming twin home in the Ninth Ward of the City of Wilmington, his home has hardwood flooring, large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, powder room off kitchen, unfinished basement, 1-car garage and three very large bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1023 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1023 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom condo in governor's house. This unit has a washer and dryer and is very convenient to 495 and 95 for an easy commute. The complex has a sparkling pool and ample parking.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Carneys Point
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
12 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
$
10 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1146 sqft
1 Westbrook Drive R-208 Available 08/07/20 Chartwell End with Garage - This beautiful 2nd floor unit with a side entry features a fireplace in the dinning room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
6 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
9 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,620
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carneys Point, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carneys Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

