AL
/
NJ
/
carneys point
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

35 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carneys Point, NJ

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Carneys Point offers a variety of choices and price poin...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Carneys Point
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,116
770 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/23/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
6 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
800 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 03:12 PM
2 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 03:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlan
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
528 sqft
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,099
887 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
19 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 W Holly Oak Rd A
310 West Holly Oak Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 bedroom/1bath apt.over 2car garage - Property Id: 319831 Private apartment that sits on top of two car garage which is included. Fresh paint, some new fixtures. Washer dryer included/ central air Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
2504 Baynard Boulevard Apt. 3
2504 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$825
620 sqft
Third Floor Apartment for Rent - REMARKS: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 2)Tenant responsible for Heat, Hot Water, Electric 3)City trash removal included 4)Water and Sewer included 5)Lawn care, snow removal included 6)Tenant required to

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1023 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1023 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom condo in governor's house. This unit has a washer and dryer and is very convenient to 495 and 95 for an easy commute. The complex has a sparkling pool and ample parking.

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.

1 of 65

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
149 PALADIN
149 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
Results within 10 miles of Carneys Point
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
943 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
6 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
13 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
695 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
885 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
9 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
710 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,620
876 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
$
10 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 03:25 PM
12 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
607 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Carneys Point, NJ

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Carneys Point offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Carneys Point, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

