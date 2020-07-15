/
2 bedroom apartments
55 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carneys Point, NJ
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
123 MAGNOLIA STREET
123 Magnolia Street, Carneys Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 full bath for rent in Carney's Point Township.
Results within 1 mile of Carneys Point
70 W PITMAN STREET
70 West Pitman Street, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2362 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 full bath available for rent, freshly painted, attic and basement. Hud accepted.
90 STATE STREET
90 State St, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 STATE STREET in Penns Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Carneys Point
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
884 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday7/09/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Ninth Ward
2715 N Broom St 1
2715 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Roomy two bedroom/two bath with lovely front porch - Property Id: 121047 Large two bedroom on first floor of a quiet vintage house in Triangle area. Just renovated, new kitchen, paint and carpet. Covered front porch, rear enclosed porch, patio.
Ninth Ward
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2
1000 W 28th St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449 Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors.
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Triangle
604 W 20TH STREET
604 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$895
2600 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor, secure building, great block, call our office for showing schedule
Triangle
606 W 20TH STREET
606 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$895
2575 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 3rd floor, secure building, on great block, call for our showing schedule
Pennrose
3914 North Market Street - 2
3914 North Market Street, Edgemoor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
3920 sqft
Garage is not part of lease. 3920 sq ft in total. Garage is not part of lease. 4 units within building.
Trinity Vicinity
901 North Jefferson Street - A
901 N Jefferson St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
2575 sqft
Includes hardwood flooring and hot water heating. Unit sits on a 2575 sq ft lot.
Triangle
2307 North Harrison Street - 21
2307 North Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Rent includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. 23 Unit Apartment Complex, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, gas boiler, heat included.
Baynard Village
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Baynard Village
302 West 30th Street - 1
302 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Hedgeville
428 S Jackson Street
428 South Jackson Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Holding All Showings & Additional Applications Due to Processing Multiple Applications - Townhouse 2 beds, Renovated - 1 bath, kitchen, living room, basement, washer dryer. Tenant is responsible to all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal.
Upper East Side
1302 North French Street - E
1302 North French Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, updated kitchen with living room and full bathroom, unit has central a/c and secured entrance. Located just 1 block from Rodney Square and the Bank of America business campus.
1111 Greenhill Ave
1111 Greenhill Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Looking to Move in DE? - Looking to move in DE? Have Challenged Credit? Need a Washer/Dryer? Well look no further, let us do the work for you with our Landlord Placement Program.
