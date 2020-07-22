Apartment List
53 Apartments for rent in Carneys Point, NJ with washer-dryers

2 Units Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.

1 Unit Available
273 JEFFERSON STREET
273 Jefferson Street, Carneys Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
941 sqft
New to Market! AVAILABLE August 1st! Fully Rehabbed GORGEOUS rental located in convenient Carneys Point which is located close to all major highways! Landlords have fully renovated this property and updated it for the lucky new renter.

1 Unit Available
265 MARKET STREET
265 Market Street, Carneys Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1062 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom single family home available for rent! This home offers plenty of space for you and your family, including a spacious family room, dedicated dining area, kitchen with range and refrigerator, and a dedicated mudroom/laundry
1 Unit Available
79 Delaware Ave
79 Delaware Avenue, Penns Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Single family home near waterfront - Property Id: 313718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/79-delaware-ave-penns-grove-nj/313718 Property Id 313718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5944772)
6 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,080
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
22 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 Unit Available
310 W Holly Oak Rd A
310 West Holly Oak Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 bedroom/1bath apt.over 2car garage - Property Id: 319831 Private apartment that sits on top of two car garage which is included. Fresh paint, some new fixtures. Washer dryer included/ central air Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
2715 N Broom St 1
2715 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Roomy two bedroom/two bath with lovely front porch - Property Id: 121047 Large two bedroom on first floor of a quiet vintage house in Triangle area. Just renovated, new kitchen, paint and carpet. Covered front porch, rear enclosed porch, patio.

1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2
1000 W 28th St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449 Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors.

1 Unit Available
1111 Greenhill Ave
1111 Greenhill Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Looking to Move in DE? - Looking to move in DE? Have Challenged Credit? Need a Washer/Dryer? Well look no further, let us do the work for you with our Landlord Placement Program.

1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
2504 Baynard Boulevard Apt. 3
2504 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$825
620 sqft
Third Floor Apartment for Rent - REMARKS: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 2)Tenant responsible for Heat, Hot Water, Electric 3)City trash removal included 4)Water and Sewer included 5)Lawn care, snow removal included 6)Tenant required to

1 Unit Available
Pennrose
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.

1 Unit Available
129 GEORGIA ROAD
129 Georgia Road, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Bright, beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with attached garage, just blocks from the river. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, however landlord has provided lawnmower, weed wacker and leaf blower.

1 Unit Available
1023 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1023 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom condo in governor's house. This unit has a washer and dryer and is very convenient to 495 and 95 for an easy commute. The complex has a sparkling pool and ample parking.

1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.

1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
428 S Jackson Street
428 South Jackson Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Holding All Showings & Additional Applications Due to Processing Multiple Applications - Townhouse 2 beds, Renovated - 1 bath, kitchen, living room, basement, washer dryer. Tenant is responsible to all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal.
27 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
13 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
10 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
8 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,620
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1486 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Carneys Point, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Carneys Point offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Carneys Point. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Carneys Point can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

