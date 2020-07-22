Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Carneys Point, NJ with pools

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Carneys Point
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
6 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,080
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$1,035
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
2 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$966
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/23/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 03:12 PM
2 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing Drive Unit 1803
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1125 sqft
105 Christina Landing Drive Unit 1803 Available 08/01/20 - Beautiful end unit condo in the popular River Tower community. Enjoy fantastic views of the city and river.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1023 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1023 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom condo in governor's house. This unit has a washer and dryer and is very convenient to 495 and 95 for an easy commute. The complex has a sparkling pool and ample parking.
Results within 10 miles of Carneys Point
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
12 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1146 sqft
1 Westbrook Drive R-208 Available 08/07/20 Chartwell End with Garage - This beautiful 2nd floor unit with a side entry features a fireplace in the dinning room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
9 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1486 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 12:34 PM
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
980 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 19 at 12:20 PM
7 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:02 PM
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1042 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1512 N Van Buren
1512 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1575 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Carneys Point, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Carneys Point means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Carneys Point could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

