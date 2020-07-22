Apartment List
NJ
carneys point
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carneys Point, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Carneys Point should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pet.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Carneys Point
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
6 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,080
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$1,035
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
2 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$966
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/23/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 03:12 PM
2 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2
1000 W 28th St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449 Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
2715 N Broom St 1
2715 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Roomy two bedroom/two bath with lovely front porch - Property Id: 121047 Large two bedroom on first floor of a quiet vintage house in Triangle area. Just renovated, new kitchen, paint and carpet. Covered front porch, rear enclosed porch, patio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
138 Winder Road
138 Winder Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home! - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home, with Living room and Dining room for rent in New Castle! GREAT Location! DRIVEWAY! WELCOME HOME! *** GORGEOUS Renovation (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 Greenhill Ave
1111 Greenhill Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Looking to Move in DE? - Looking to move in DE? Have Challenged Credit? Need a Washer/Dryer? Well look no further, let us do the work for you with our Landlord Placement Program.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
129 GEORGIA ROAD
129 Georgia Road, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Bright, beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with attached garage, just blocks from the river. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, however landlord has provided lawnmower, weed wacker and leaf blower.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
Results within 10 miles of Carneys Point
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
12 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
$
10 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1146 sqft
1 Westbrook Drive R-208 Available 08/07/20 Chartwell End with Garage - This beautiful 2nd floor unit with a side entry features a fireplace in the dinning room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
6 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
9 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,620
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Carneys Point, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Carneys Point should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Carneys Point may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Carneys Point. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

