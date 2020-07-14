All apartments in Carneys Point
River's Bend
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

River's Bend

310 N Broad St · (856) 282-4582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ 08069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H09 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,280

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River's Bend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space. You will enjoy the private entrances and spacious floor plans, as well as our spacious kitchen complete with all major appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1.5 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River's Bend have any available units?
River's Bend has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does River's Bend have?
Some of River's Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River's Bend currently offering any rent specials?
River's Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River's Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, River's Bend is pet friendly.
Does River's Bend offer parking?
Yes, River's Bend offers parking.
Does River's Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River's Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River's Bend have a pool?
Yes, River's Bend has a pool.
Does River's Bend have accessible units?
No, River's Bend does not have accessible units.
Does River's Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River's Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does River's Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River's Bend has units with air conditioning.
