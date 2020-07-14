Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River's Bend.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space. You will enjoy the private entrances and spacious floor plans, as well as our spacious kitchen complete with all major appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1.5 months rent based on credit