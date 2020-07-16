9 Brantley Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,984sqft! Charming curb appeal offering many mature trees and flower beds. Entering the front door, you will see one of two living areas offering large windows, the arched doorway will lead you into the open concept kitchen and family room. The Kitchen offers upgraded appliances, sleek countertops, and decorative cabinets with a breakfast island. The family room offers a brick arched fireplace and leads into the dining area with sliding doors to the backyard. The master bedroom offers lots of closet space and a large standing shower. Additional bedrooms have an abundance of natural light and are a great size. The backyard is fenced with a large grass area for pets and play! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.