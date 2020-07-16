All apartments in Camden County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:43 PM

9 Brantley Way

9 Brantley Way · (201) 676-0929
Location

9 Brantley Way, Camden County, NJ 08043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,415

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1984 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,984sqft! Charming curb appeal offering many mature trees and flower beds. Entering the front door, you will see one of two living areas offering large windows, the arched doorway will lead you into the open concept kitchen and family room. The Kitchen offers upgraded appliances, sleek countertops, and decorative cabinets with a breakfast island. The family room offers a brick arched fireplace and leads into the dining area with sliding doors to the backyard. The master bedroom offers lots of closet space and a large standing shower. Additional bedrooms have an abundance of natural light and are a great size. The backyard is fenced with a large grass area for pets and play! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!
Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!
*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Brantley Way have any available units?
9 Brantley Way has a unit available for $2,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9 Brantley Way currently offering any rent specials?
9 Brantley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Brantley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Brantley Way is pet friendly.
Does 9 Brantley Way offer parking?
No, 9 Brantley Way does not offer parking.
Does 9 Brantley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Brantley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Brantley Way have a pool?
No, 9 Brantley Way does not have a pool.
Does 9 Brantley Way have accessible units?
No, 9 Brantley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Brantley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Brantley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Brantley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Brantley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
