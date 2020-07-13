Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal

Fox Pointe features spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded kitchens and baths, private balconies or patios, and so much more. Our central location, just off East Atlantic Avenue, offers easy access to the White Horse Pike and PATCO High-Speedline, getting you where you want to go with ease. You're just steps from great schools including the South Jersey Performing Arts Center, and shopping and dining at Voorhees Town Center. Best of all, we're pet friendly, so having it all has never been easier. Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/09/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.