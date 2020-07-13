All apartments in Hi-Nella
Hi-Nella, NJ
Fox Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Fox Pointe

14A Fox Ridge Dr · (856) 314-5076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ 08083

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 161 · Avail. Sep 11

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 159 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 028 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 154 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Fox Pointe features spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded kitchens and baths, private balconies or patios, and so much more. Our central location, just off East Atlantic Avenue, offers easy access to the White Horse Pike and PATCO High-Speedline, getting you where you want to go with ease. You're just steps from great schools including the South Jersey Performing Arts Center, and shopping and dining at Voorhees Town Center. Best of all, we're pet friendly, so having it all has never been easier. Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/09/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applcant
Deposit: $750 or Equal to 1 month to Rent or bond amount of $199 or $350 (based upon credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40 for 1st pet and additional $25 for 2nd pet
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Pointe have any available units?
Fox Pointe has 5 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fox Pointe have?
Some of Fox Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Fox Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Fox Pointe offers parking.
Does Fox Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Fox Pointe has a pool.
Does Fox Pointe have accessible units?
No, Fox Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fox Pointe has units with air conditioning.
