211 Apartments for rent in Turnersville, NJ📍
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Turnersville
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
1044 REGENCY PLACE
1044 Regency Pl, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2320 sqft
Wow, the largest model built in Villages At Parke Place, the Strauss with stone facade has many upgraded features such as fenced in rear yard, large deck, open floor plan, granite counter tops.
232 EGG HARBOR ROAD
232 Egg Harbor Road, Gloucester County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental. Renovations just completed. Single Family Home in Washington Township. 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms, Oversize Garage, .52 acre lot, New kitchen, includes stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring.
4 ROBERT TREAT PAINE BLDG
4 Robert Treat Paine Building, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
WOW someone needs to set the standards and this is it ! Renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath home ready for a lucky Tenant just in time for St Patrick's Day ! ~ Brand new custom kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, light granite
Results within 5 miles of Turnersville
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
14 BERKSHIRE ROAD
14 Berkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Clean townhouse with recent upgrades. New kitchen cabinets, fresh flooring throughout and remodeled bathroom. Get out of the heat this property has central air and on-site second floor laundry...washer and dryer included!
731 W. Wood Ave
731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425 Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School.
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5813429)
92 Roosevelt Ave
92 Roosevelt Ave, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
92 Roosevelt Ave - Property Id: 279769 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279769 Property Id 279769 (RLNE5813433)
36 Yorkshire
36 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom 1 baths. Recently updated. Home is currently being renovated and will be available June 8th. Walking distance to community park and public transportation.
73 Farmhouse Rd
73 Farmhouse Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1126 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bed 1.
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.
9 FANELLI LANE
9 Fanelli Lane, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2048 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, first floor apartment has off street parking. Large living room, private laundry, gas heat, central air, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal & wood burning fireplace in the living room.
611 Whitman Street
611 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 611 Whitman Street in Glassboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Turnersville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Turnersville area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Turnersville from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Levittown, and King of Prussia.
