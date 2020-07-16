6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE

Amenities

A cozy one-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of a Duplex is available now. Your new home has a living room and bedroom, both with new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, and one bath. Off-street parking in the driveway lets you pull up right outside your door. Tenant pays gas heat, electric, and $20 per month towards the water bill. The landlord will check credit, eviction, and background. Fee paid by tenant online. Conveniently located close to Rt. 130, shopping, dining, and bridges to Philadelphia. Schedule your showing today.