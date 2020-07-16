All apartments in Camden County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:39 AM

6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE

6034 Woodruff Avenue · (856) 579-7050
Location

6034 Woodruff Avenue, Camden County, NJ 08110

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
A cozy one-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of a Duplex is available now. Your new home has a living room and bedroom, both with new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, and one bath. Off-street parking in the driveway lets you pull up right outside your door. Tenant pays gas heat, electric, and $20 per month towards the water bill. The landlord will check credit, eviction, and background. Fee paid by tenant online. Conveniently located close to Rt. 130, shopping, dining, and bridges to Philadelphia. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE have any available units?
6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
