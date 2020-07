Amenities

1 bed, 1 bath unit on the first floor of a duplex in Haddon Township - walking distance to Westmont PATCO and Haddon Ave. Large living room with plenty of sunlight, nice sized kitchen and bedroom. Unit features central AC, gas heat, stackable washer/dryer and 2 private entrances. Private off street parking and fenced in yard. Access to dry basement with locked storage locker. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on case by case basis. Available August 1st.