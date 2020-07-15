10 FAIRWAY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

This custom built home in the sought after Fairway Estates sits on a one acre wooded lot with lots of privacy, Entrance into this beautiful home starts with a large foyer with hardwood floors,cathedral ceiling and a 1\2 bath. Hardwood floors are throughout the home. Main floor features large living room and dining room each with their own bay windows. French doors off the foyer lead to an office/study, Large eat in kitchen with a Butlers pantry, double sink, 42"cabinets and a sliding glass door leading to the back deck. Large family room with a stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, skylights and large windows helps let nature in. There is also a second staircase leading upstairs from the family room. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, with French doors leading to a large Master bedroom with a sitting area and 2 walk-in closets. Master bath features a jetted spa tub, separate shower and double vanity. There is also a private changing area that could also double as a nursery for your little bundle of joy! The second bedroom has its own full size private bath. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms have a shared full bath also. Head on down to the recently remodeled finished basement with plenty of room for entertaining, setting up a game room or a place to unwind. The finished basement also features it's own full bath with shower and access to the 3 car garage, which is also accessible from the main floor. Newer sectional sofa and dining room table is included. Owner is excited to help make this your dream home and has priced below market value to help your dreams become reality!