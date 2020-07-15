All apartments in Camden County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

10 FAIRWAY DRIVE

10 Fairway Drive · (856) 321-1212
Location

10 Fairway Drive, Camden County, NJ 08043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4042 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
This custom built home in the sought after Fairway Estates sits on a one acre wooded lot with lots of privacy, Entrance into this beautiful home starts with a large foyer with hardwood floors,cathedral ceiling and a 1\2 bath. Hardwood floors are throughout the home. Main floor features large living room and dining room each with their own bay windows. French doors off the foyer lead to an office/study, Large eat in kitchen with a Butlers pantry, double sink, 42"cabinets and a sliding glass door leading to the back deck. Large family room with a stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, skylights and large windows helps let nature in. There is also a second staircase leading upstairs from the family room. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, with French doors leading to a large Master bedroom with a sitting area and 2 walk-in closets. Master bath features a jetted spa tub, separate shower and double vanity. There is also a private changing area that could also double as a nursery for your little bundle of joy! The second bedroom has its own full size private bath. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms have a shared full bath also. Head on down to the recently remodeled finished basement with plenty of room for entertaining, setting up a game room or a place to unwind. The finished basement also features it's own full bath with shower and access to the 3 car garage, which is also accessible from the main floor. Newer sectional sofa and dining room table is included. Owner is excited to help make this your dream home and has priced below market value to help your dreams become reality!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE have any available units?
10 FAIRWAY DRIVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10 FAIRWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 FAIRWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
