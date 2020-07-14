All apartments in Merchantville
42 West

42 West Maple Avenue · (856) 997-2882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 42 West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome home to 42 West Apartments, a charming apartment community located in historic Merchantville, NJ. Each of these spacious floor plans offers a private entrance, custom interior paint colors, ample closet space, wall-to-wall carpeting and views of the beautifully landscaped community. Select residences provide designer kitchens and appliances with a dishwasher and garbage disposal and a private patio/balcony. All of our residents enjoy on-site laundry facilities, additional storage and ample off-street parking at your front door. 42 West Apartments is conveniently located in downtown historic Merchantville where residents can stroll the tree lined streets to great shops and restaurants. Enjoy easy access to Route 38, Route 70 and I-295 as well as a short commute into Philadelphia, PA. Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at 42 West Apartments! Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at 42 West Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 West have any available units?
42 West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merchantville, NJ.
What amenities does 42 West have?
Some of 42 West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 West currently offering any rent specials?
42 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 West is pet friendly.
Does 42 West offer parking?
Yes, 42 West offers parking.
Does 42 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 West have a pool?
No, 42 West does not have a pool.
Does 42 West have accessible units?
No, 42 West does not have accessible units.
Does 42 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 West has units with air conditioning.
