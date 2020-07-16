73 HOPEWELL RD

Amenities

Welcome to Country Life! A Outdoorsman Paradise!! This (3) )Bedroom (1) full bath rancher is nestled on a Private lake estate. You have all the private Lake amenities the property has to offer like fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking , jogging trails and private driveway. This house has spectacular lakefront views one can only dream of... there is a cabin with a private deck on the water with electric, cable ready... Plenty of storage with a partial basement unfinished and a storage shed for your personal needs if you choose. Appliances are newer as well... Make your appointment today! Call 609.742.9400.