Burlington County, NJ
73 HOPEWELL RD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:55 PM

73 HOPEWELL RD

73 Hopewell Road · (609) 868-6888
Location

73 Hopewell Road, Burlington County, NJ 08053

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 4598 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Country Life! A Outdoorsman Paradise!! This (3) )Bedroom (1) full bath rancher is nestled on a Private lake estate. You have all the private Lake amenities the property has to offer like fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking , jogging trails and private driveway. This house has spectacular lakefront views one can only dream of... there is a cabin with a private deck on the water with electric, cable ready... Plenty of storage with a partial basement unfinished and a storage shed for your personal needs if you choose. Appliances are newer as well... Make your appointment today! Call 609.742.9400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 HOPEWELL RD have any available units?
73 HOPEWELL RD has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 73 HOPEWELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
73 HOPEWELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 HOPEWELL RD pet-friendly?
No, 73 HOPEWELL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 73 HOPEWELL RD offer parking?
Yes, 73 HOPEWELL RD offers parking.
Does 73 HOPEWELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 HOPEWELL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 HOPEWELL RD have a pool?
No, 73 HOPEWELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 73 HOPEWELL RD have accessible units?
No, 73 HOPEWELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 73 HOPEWELL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 HOPEWELL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 HOPEWELL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 HOPEWELL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
