Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this spacious 2 bedroom 1bath condo with loft located in The Lakes section of Mount Laurel. This fantastic 2 bedroom condo has just been freshly painted and is located within the quiet and secluded Lakes condo community. Upon entering this 2nd floor condo you go up the stairs and walk into the nicely maintained kitchen with brand new fridge and tile floors. Cabinets abound and the kitchen opens up into your generous sized living room that is bathed in natural light from the large sliders. The 2 story living room leads up into the spacious loft perfect for a home office or even a guest bedroom. The unit also features a nice size dining room along with two nice sized bedrooms that have wall to wall carpeting. Your heating and air conditioning are also newer which helps keep utility costs reasonable. This adorable unit wont last long. Call to make your appointment today.