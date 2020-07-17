All apartments in Burlington County
Burlington County, NJ
6 NOTTINGHAM WAY
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:24 AM

6 NOTTINGHAM WAY

6 Nottingham Way · (856) 441-6800
Location

6 Nottingham Way, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2404 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous open floor plan offers 2 Story Foyer with 9 foot ceilings which leads into a Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room for all of those entertaining days. Great Eat-In-Kitchen with 42 Inch Cabinets, plenty of counter space, Center Island and just step out the Patio Door to your wonderful Backyard. Family Room with gas fireplace for all of those cozy evenings. A powder room and Laundry Room completes the first level. Second Floor offers spacious Master Bedroom Suite with Master Bath featuring Garden/Soaking Tub and ample closet space 3 more generous sized bedroom and full bath round out the 2nd floor. Main Floor Laundry and access to a 2 Car Garage !!! Live conveniently to everything in Mount Laurel - shopping, huge choices for dining, sports & the arts...Route 295, New Jersey Turnpike, Bus & Trains, Center City close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY have any available units?
6 NOTTINGHAM WAY has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY have?
Some of 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6 NOTTINGHAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY offers parking.
Does 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY have a pool?
No, 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 NOTTINGHAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
