6 NOTTINGHAM WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Gorgeous open floor plan offers 2 Story Foyer with 9 foot ceilings which leads into a Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room for all of those entertaining days. Great Eat-In-Kitchen with 42 Inch Cabinets, plenty of counter space, Center Island and just step out the Patio Door to your wonderful Backyard. Family Room with gas fireplace for all of those cozy evenings. A powder room and Laundry Room completes the first level. Second Floor offers spacious Master Bedroom Suite with Master Bath featuring Garden/Soaking Tub and ample closet space 3 more generous sized bedroom and full bath round out the 2nd floor. Main Floor Laundry and access to a 2 Car Garage !!! Live conveniently to everything in Mount Laurel - shopping, huge choices for dining, sports & the arts...Route 295, New Jersey Turnpike, Bus & Trains, Center City close by.