Burlington County, NJ
47 SUMAC COURT
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

47 SUMAC COURT

47 Sumac Ct · No Longer Available
Location

47 Sumac Ct, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Don't miss this "Birchfield" first floor condo end unit featuring views from 2 sides of the unit of two different lakes! One off the sunroom and one off the Master bedroom. Neutral d~cor. Enter into the foyer which features a large coat closet. A large sunroom with lots of windows for natural light. Large living and dining rooms. Formal living room features a formal fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Full laundry/utility room. Large master suite with oversized walk-in closet. Powder room has dual access door to hall bathroom. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet and a second closet which has access to heater room. Birchfield community included- 3 lakes for fishing, walking & outdoor fun. Easy access to shopping and transportation. Brick exterior maintained by the association. Association pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 SUMAC COURT have any available units?
47 SUMAC COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
What amenities does 47 SUMAC COURT have?
Some of 47 SUMAC COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 SUMAC COURT currently offering any rent specials?
47 SUMAC COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 SUMAC COURT pet-friendly?
No, 47 SUMAC COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 47 SUMAC COURT offer parking?
No, 47 SUMAC COURT does not offer parking.
Does 47 SUMAC COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 SUMAC COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 SUMAC COURT have a pool?
Yes, 47 SUMAC COURT has a pool.
Does 47 SUMAC COURT have accessible units?
No, 47 SUMAC COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 47 SUMAC COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 SUMAC COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 SUMAC COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 SUMAC COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
