47 SUMAC COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Don't miss this "Birchfield" first floor condo end unit featuring views from 2 sides of the unit of two different lakes! One off the sunroom and one off the Master bedroom. Neutral d~cor. Enter into the foyer which features a large coat closet. A large sunroom with lots of windows for natural light. Large living and dining rooms. Formal living room features a formal fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Full laundry/utility room. Large master suite with oversized walk-in closet. Powder room has dual access door to hall bathroom. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet and a second closet which has access to heater room. Birchfield community included- 3 lakes for fishing, walking & outdoor fun. Easy access to shopping and transportation. Brick exterior maintained by the association. Association pool.