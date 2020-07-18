31 W OLEANDER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely remodeled ranch with 2 garages, shed and walking distance to the lake. Rental market is hot and this one wont last long. Natural tone color palette with engineered hardwood floors, and wall to wall carpet in bedrooms. Rear patio, full appliance package and the Mount Laurel school system. Minutes to rt 73, Rt 38, NJTP and I-295. centrally located and ultra convenient for shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Multi-year tenants will get priority consideration. NTN tenant check required Pets will be considered but size and breed must be disclosed at time of offer. Additional pet deposit may apply. Call today for your tour.