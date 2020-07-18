All apartments in Burlington County
Find more places like 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington County, NJ
/
31 W OLEANDER DRIVE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:40 PM

31 W OLEANDER DRIVE

31 West Oleander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

31 West Oleander Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled ranch with 2 garages, shed and walking distance to the lake. Rental market is hot and this one wont last long. Natural tone color palette with engineered hardwood floors, and wall to wall carpet in bedrooms. Rear patio, full appliance package and the Mount Laurel school system. Minutes to rt 73, Rt 38, NJTP and I-295. centrally located and ultra convenient for shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Multi-year tenants will get priority consideration. NTN tenant check required Pets will be considered but size and breed must be disclosed at time of offer. Additional pet deposit may apply. Call today for your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE have any available units?
31 W OLEANDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
What amenities does 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE have?
Some of 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
31 W OLEANDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 W OLEANDER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road
Burlington, NJ 08060
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir
Marlton, NJ 08053
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl
Marlton, NJ 08053
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way
Ramblewood, NJ 08054
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd
Marlton, NJ 08053
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206
Burlington County, NJ 08505
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way
Burlington County, NJ 08054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJDoylestown, PABrowns Mills, NJFeasterville, PABordentown, NJCroydon, PABristol, PABurlington, NJ
Palmyra, NJStratford, NJRamblewood, NJRunnemede, NJCollingswood, NJAudubon, NJKingston Estates, NJEllisburg, NJBlackwood, NJEchelon, NJMerchantville, NJClementon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College