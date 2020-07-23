301 FERN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful ranch home for rent in Marlton Lakes! Sitting on an oversized corner lot across the street from the lake, this home offers loads of lush, professional landscaping (that owners will continue to have professionally maintained). The living room has beautiful hardwood flooring, custom built in shelving and opens directly to the kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, granite counters, recessed lighting and ceramic tile flooring! The spacious formal dining room also has hardwood flooring, custom molding and a slider leading to a private deck! The family room has a wall to wall brick fireplace, recessed lights, hardwood floors, and floor to ceiling windows offering tons of natural light to the room! There are three great sized bedrooms and two full baths all on the same level as well. All of this plus a butler's pantry, garage converted to home office, large screened porch and beautiful yard! Plus enjoy the benefits of living in Marlton Lakes and have use of the recreational facilities, lakes and trails! Make your appointment to see this great home today!