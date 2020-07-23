All apartments in Burlington County
301 FERN DRIVE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:10 AM

301 FERN DRIVE

301 Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Fern Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautiful ranch home for rent in Marlton Lakes! Sitting on an oversized corner lot across the street from the lake, this home offers loads of lush, professional landscaping (that owners will continue to have professionally maintained). The living room has beautiful hardwood flooring, custom built in shelving and opens directly to the kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, granite counters, recessed lighting and ceramic tile flooring! The spacious formal dining room also has hardwood flooring, custom molding and a slider leading to a private deck! The family room has a wall to wall brick fireplace, recessed lights, hardwood floors, and floor to ceiling windows offering tons of natural light to the room! There are three great sized bedrooms and two full baths all on the same level as well. All of this plus a butler's pantry, garage converted to home office, large screened porch and beautiful yard! Plus enjoy the benefits of living in Marlton Lakes and have use of the recreational facilities, lakes and trails! Make your appointment to see this great home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 FERN DRIVE have any available units?
301 FERN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
What amenities does 301 FERN DRIVE have?
Some of 301 FERN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 FERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
301 FERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 FERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 301 FERN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 301 FERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 301 FERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 301 FERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 FERN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 FERN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 301 FERN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 301 FERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 301 FERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 FERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 FERN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 FERN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 FERN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
