Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Plenty of room to spread out! Nestled on a meticulously manicured one-acre lot on a quiet Tabernacle street, 217 Oak Lane bespeaks quality at every turn. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite kitchen counter tops, custom cabinetry, a massive dining room overlooking the tranquil back garden, and one of the most beautiful great rooms you have ever seen! There are two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, newer roof, newer appliances and a/c system, and upgrades throughout. The partially finished basement offers additional space for those in need of a little extra space. The first floor laundry room is scheduled to be converted into an additional full bath to create 2.5 baths throughout. Laundry room will be moved to the basement and full interior will be painted in a contemporary gray. Renovations are scheduled to be concluded prior to move-in. Once outside, you will appreciate the lush green lawns--made possible by a well-fed sprinkler system, a newer composite deck for entertaining al fresco, a second (2-car) garage, and a large potting shed. Best of all, you'll come home to an oasis of calm, yet still just minutes away from major access roads and some of the best schools in the state.