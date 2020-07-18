All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:59 PM

217 OAK LANE

217 Oak Lane · (877) 489-0234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

217 Oak Lane, Burlington County, NJ 08088

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2257 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Plenty of room to spread out! Nestled on a meticulously manicured one-acre lot on a quiet Tabernacle street, 217 Oak Lane bespeaks quality at every turn. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite kitchen counter tops, custom cabinetry, a massive dining room overlooking the tranquil back garden, and one of the most beautiful great rooms you have ever seen! There are two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, newer roof, newer appliances and a/c system, and upgrades throughout. The partially finished basement offers additional space for those in need of a little extra space. The first floor laundry room is scheduled to be converted into an additional full bath to create 2.5 baths throughout. Laundry room will be moved to the basement and full interior will be painted in a contemporary gray. Renovations are scheduled to be concluded prior to move-in. Once outside, you will appreciate the lush green lawns--made possible by a well-fed sprinkler system, a newer composite deck for entertaining al fresco, a second (2-car) garage, and a large potting shed. Best of all, you'll come home to an oasis of calm, yet still just minutes away from major access roads and some of the best schools in the state.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 OAK LANE have any available units?
217 OAK LANE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 OAK LANE have?
Some of 217 OAK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
217 OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 217 OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 217 OAK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 217 OAK LANE offers parking.
Does 217 OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 OAK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 217 OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 217 OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 217 OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 217 OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 OAK LANE has units with air conditioning.
