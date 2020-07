Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely Remodeled and ready to go! This home is in a great location, offers two large bedrooms upstairs, bathroom completely remodeled w/new everything. Large family room and huge breakfast room/kitchen with sliders to the back patio. Kitchen has all appliances (most new) and laundry room (new washer/dryer unit). New flooring and lighting throughout. NO Pets and NO smoking. Please do not call to ask.