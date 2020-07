Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed

The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team. Close to recreation, dining, schools and public transportation, Terrace Lake offers the indoor-outdoor lifestyle you have been looking for. Terrace Lake Apartments... Beach living with uncompromising standards.