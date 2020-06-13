/
lincroft
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM
596 Apartments for rent in Lincroft, NJ📍
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
89 Cypress Neck Road
89 Cypress Neck Road, Lincroft, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
Exclusive rental in upscale Cypress Hills. Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Open floor plan with sun drenched rooms. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. Large Bonus room.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
40 Beechwood Road
40 Beechwood Road, Lincroft, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
MMACULATE RANCH SET ON 1.3 acres w/ AN IN-GROUND POOL LOCATED ON A QUIET CULDASAC STREET IS THE PERFECT RENTAL. 3x Bedrooms, 2x full baths & an incredible OPEN LAYOUT with AMAZING NATURAL LIGHTING.
Results within 1 mile of Lincroft
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1118 W Front Street
1118 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lincroft this oversized 2 car garage is perfect for your light industrial needs! Fully heated with ample parking...(CAN EASILY PARK UP TO 3 LARGE TRUCKS)!! Ideal for plumber, electrician, woodworker or handyman shop.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
41 Hancock Court
41 Hancock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST in sought after Shadow Lake Village 55 yr young and up! Shrewsbury model FIRST FLOOR with sunroom, updated STUNNING KITCHEN, breakfast bar,pantry & laundry closet in kitchen, updated GORGEOUS bathroom and freshly painted,
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
112 Arrowwood Court
112 Arrowwood Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
''Adult Community 55+'' Shady Oaks offers many amenities pool, clubhouse, tennis courts just to mention a few. Bright and Sunny this unit is located in a nice section with great views.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeside Avenue
207 Lakeside Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Rare opportunity to own over 1 acre of land on the Swimming River Reservoir with views hard to replicate. This property features both side and rear views and the opportunities are endless.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hampton Court
15 Hampton Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious Villa 300 ranch situated in a sunny and beautiful courtyard w/a DIRECT ENTRY GARAGE! This rare 2 bedroom 2 bath model welcomes you with a lovely gated atrium, and is currently in the process of being completely renovated for its new tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Lincroft
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
33 Prospect Avenue
33 Prospect Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move right in and enjoy Red Bank life with easy access to all commuter transportation (Ferry, GSP, Bus, Train etc) and walk downtown on any given night or walk across the street to the river to catch a sunset.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2356 sqft
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
84 Bethany Road
84 Bethany Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath homes features an open rocking chair porch, Bay window brings bright sunlight into the combo living room dining room and kitchen area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 Citation Court
22 Citation Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
64 7th Street
64 Seventh Street, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled, spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in lovely Hazlet! call today for your private viewing. Fantastic backyard and plenty of parking!
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
110 W Westside Avenue
110 West Westside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great opportunity to live in a conveniently located, completely renovated, open concept home in Red Bank! No detail has been overlooked in this pristine home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
508 Garfield Avenue
508 Garfield Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Lovely 1st floor apartment for rent complete with spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, and full bath. Great location! Complex is convenient to bus service and town shopping area that includes pharmacy, laundromat, restaurants, and more.
