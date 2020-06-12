Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ with hardwood floors

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
609 Park Place Avenue
609 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
RENOVATED HOME - 2 large bedrooms (one with french doors), 1 bath apartment with BASEMENT for storage. W/D hook-up. Newer kitchen with Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Hardwood floors, New flooring, Large pantry. Ample storage and closet space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
162 Main Street
162 Main Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,600
Beautiful over-sized loft studio in downtown Asbury Park. Very large unit boasting 1,000+sq ft of living space. Top floor apartment with skylight, hardwood floors, large windows facing Cookman Avenue, original brick walls, dishwasher, double closet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
51 Laurel Avenue
51 Laurel Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
742 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bed 2 bath annual rental in Neptune City. Four blocks from shopping center and 1.5 miles to beach. Unit is stand alone building in 4 unit property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 Main Avenue
32 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Have you always dreamed about living at the Jersey Shore but the opportunity has never presented itself? Well NOW is the time to make it happen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
513 Sewall Avenue
513 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated 2 bedroom close to downtown on 2nd floor of 2 family,,New kitchen and bath w hardwood like floors thru out.. Must see too appreciate

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
646 Cookman Avenue
646 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Cookman Ave Soho - Exposed brick - hardwood floors - laundry room with washer dryer in unit - storage unit in basement - very cool loft style apartmentbath has both tub and shower

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious Winter Rental first floor 2 Bedroom Condo on Beach Block! Enjoy living/dining area with beach views, decorative fire place, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and hardwood floors throughout first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
113 Franklin Avenue
113 Franklin Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WK JULY & AUGUST SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Craftsman Charmer on corner lot with southern exposure.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
74 Mount Hermon Way
74 Mount Hermon Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
This SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL books up fast! Located just 3 Blks to the Beach! Spacious & Comfortable Victorian w/Rocking chair porch & hardwood Floors sleeps up to 8 w/3 bedrooms & Queen sleeper in Living Room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
124 Main Avenue
124 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Weekly/Summer Rental. Charming 3BR, 1.5BA Victorian with formal living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen, side patio for BBQ, open front porch, wood floors, laundry, basic cable, WiFi, window AC, linens & towels included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
501 Grand Avenue
501 Grand Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1500 sqft
Downtown Asbury Penthouse Apartment. Modern, spacious 1500 + sq ft 1 bed-2 bath annual rental, just around the corner of Cookman ave, and 3 blocks to the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bradley Beach, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bradley Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

