408 4th Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:46 PM

408 4th Avenue

408 4th Avenue · (732) 449-2777 ext. 216
Location

408 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a beautiful two bedroom, one bath carriage house. Just bring your bathing suites and enjoy!! Rental is $9,000 for August $2,300 a week in summer,$350 a night three night min. starting in Sept.. Four badges are included. Two Queen beds and full size pullout. Sheets, towels, beach chairs, bikes, washer and dryer. Full kitchen. Outside eating area and gas grill. Rented July -Aug, Sept 18-21 otherwise available. Security $500 and $110 cleaning fee. Check in 4pm check out 11am. NO PETS OR SMOKING !!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 4th Avenue have any available units?
408 4th Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 4th Avenue have?
Some of 408 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 408 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Beach.
Does 408 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 408 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
