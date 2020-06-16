408 4th Avenue

Amenities

This is a beautiful two bedroom, one bath carriage house. Just bring your bathing suites and enjoy!! Rental is $9,000 for August $2,300 a week in summer,$350 a night three night min. starting in Sept.. Four badges are included. Two Queen beds and full size pullout. Sheets, towels, beach chairs, bikes, washer and dryer. Full kitchen. Outside eating area and gas grill. Rented July -Aug, Sept 18-21 otherwise available. Security $500 and $110 cleaning fee. Check in 4pm check out 11am. NO PETS OR SMOKING !!!!!!