1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:55 PM
76 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
700 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Newark Avenue
611 Newark Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Walk to beach, NYC train, Ocean Grove & Asbury Park from this 1 bedroom, 2nd floor, Bradley Beach duplex house. The space includes a sunny living room with a full-sized sleeper sofa and a 32'' flat screen TV with cable & wi-fi.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
310 5th Avenue
310 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Enjoy a memorable Summer down the shore in this darling cottage by the sea.
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
SUMMER Rental Available June or August @ $7500month or $1900 week. w/ 2 BEACH BADGES.
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.
1 Unit Available
151 Stockton Avenue
151 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
recently renovated one bedroom apartment, landlord provides gas HW heat, water, sewer, common area electric, off street parking, bike rack, garbage collection, recycle, laundry room.Sorry - no dogs!
1 Unit Available
64 Heck Avenue
64 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
SUMMER ONLY. Modern updated open space 3 blocks to beach this 1st floor apartment has 1 BR and 1 Bath, Queen Bed and Convertible chair and sofa. Linens provided and fully equipped kitchen, shower only.
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
400 3rd Ave - 7
400 3rd Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,532
725 sqft
We are now offering Security Deposit free living! Our new program takes 60 seconds to get started. You get to keep your security deposit and pay a small monthly fee instead! .
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
602 3rd Avenue
602 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Come spend the summer on the Jersey shore. This updated, beautifully furnished first floor apartment is just blocks to the great beaches in Asbury Park. Available July and August 6000 a month Don't wait! Summer is just around the corner.
1 Unit Available
35 1/2 Olin Street
35 1/2 Olin St, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
'Pumpkin Pie Sweet' this 1 BR 1 B First fl apt has all you need for time at the beach including an outside shower and rear yard. Fully furnished with linens, dishes and cable tv/wifi.
1 Unit Available
16 Lake Avenue
16 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Lake Avenue in Ocean Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,600
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance. Fully renovated in 2018 with stylish decor, This unit is available for full MONTH or longer starting Aug 9.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
109 2nd Avenue
109 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION LESS THAN ONE BLOCK TO BEACH. PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF SYLVAN LAKE. BRAND NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. LARGE CLOSETS. COIN-OPERTATED LAUNDRY ON PREMISE. PARKING ON FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. 5 SPACES AND 11 UNITS.
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
707 Bangs Avenue
707 Bangs Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
Live in exciting downtown Asbury Park in The Mercury! This large, modern condo features a spacious master bedroom with walk in closets and en suite master bathroom with double sink vanity and over sized walk in shower, room off of open concept
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
501 Grand Avenue
501 Grand Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1500 sqft
Downtown Asbury Penthouse Apartment. Modern, spacious 1500 + sq ft 1 bed-2 bath annual rental, just around the corner of Cookman ave, and 3 blocks to the beach.
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
203 Ocean Avenue
203 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
Full Season Summer Rental 2nd floor apartment across from the Beautiful Avon Beach. Furnished, Utilities Included. Bring your linens and your toothbrush you'll be all set to go.
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,726
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.
