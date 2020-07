Amenities

WINTER RENTAL Oct 1 to May 1st with ocean views and parking in beautiful Bradley Beach! Fully renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated, this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath multi level townhouse is the perfect oasis at the beach! Spend your days working from home while hearing the waves and smelling the ocean breeze. No smoking and No pets.