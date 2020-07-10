All apartments in Boonton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

312 HOLMES ST

312 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 Holmes Street, Boonton, NJ 07005

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bed, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Recently completely renovated. Laundry in unit, 1 car parking. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. One level living with 3 beds, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Open feel with 9 foot ceilings. Just renovated with wood & laminate flooring, recessed lighting & ceiling fans throughout. Chef's kitchen has stainless appliances including 5 burner gas oven, microwave, & dishwasher. Granite counters & custom tile back-splash. Stack washer/dryer in the unit. Formal dining room. Bright living room with walk in storage closet. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans. Central A/C & forced hot air heating. 1 assigned parking spot in back. NTN required, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 HOLMES ST have any available units?
312 HOLMES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boonton, NJ.
What amenities does 312 HOLMES ST have?
Some of 312 HOLMES ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 HOLMES ST currently offering any rent specials?
312 HOLMES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 HOLMES ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 HOLMES ST is pet friendly.
Does 312 HOLMES ST offer parking?
Yes, 312 HOLMES ST offers parking.
Does 312 HOLMES ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 HOLMES ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 HOLMES ST have a pool?
No, 312 HOLMES ST does not have a pool.
Does 312 HOLMES ST have accessible units?
No, 312 HOLMES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 312 HOLMES ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 HOLMES ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 HOLMES ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 HOLMES ST has units with air conditioning.
