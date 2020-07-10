312 HOLMES ST

Amenities

3 bed, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Recently completely renovated. Laundry in unit, 1 car parking. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. One level living with 3 beds, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Open feel with 9 foot ceilings. Just renovated with wood & laminate flooring, recessed lighting & ceiling fans throughout. Chef's kitchen has stainless appliances including 5 burner gas oven, microwave, & dishwasher. Granite counters & custom tile back-splash. Stack washer/dryer in the unit. Formal dining room. Bright living room with walk in storage closet. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans. Central A/C & forced hot air heating. 1 assigned parking spot in back. NTN required, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.