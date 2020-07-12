100 Apartments for rent in Boonton, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boonton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,620
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
312 HOLMES ST
312 Holmes Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 bed, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Recently completely renovated. Laundry in unit, 1 car parking. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. One level living with 3 beds, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Open feel with 9 foot ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
125 WILSON ST
125 Wilson Street, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great 1 bedroom apartment in 3 family home in desirable flats section of Boonton. First floor boasts living room, bedroom, kitchen and great sun porch as added living space. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a great feel.
Results within 5 miles of Boonton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 ALPINE RD
5 Alpine Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor rental in sought after Towaco section of Montville! Enter into updated eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, newer cabinets and newer applicances! Kitchen flows into the open living room with gleaming hardwood

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
37 EMBURY PL
37 Embury Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charm and convenience with this well-maintained cottage colonial in historical Mount Tabor! This cozy home offers so much with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, adorable kitchen with newer appliances, mud room, full basement with storage, washer/dryer,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
23 FRONT ST
23 Front St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1379 sqft
Walk to the NYC direct train from this perfectly maintained home. This side hall colonial features a large eat in kitchen, a formal dining room, a family room and a living room with a full bath on the first level.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 LINCOLN GDNS
10 Madison Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Quiet & desirable Lincoln Gardens Condo located on the 2nd floor, prof. cleaned, move-in ready, Just unpack. Parquet flooring, Newer Kit, New Counter Top, Lg Bedroom with walk-in closet & attic storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
189-25 LITTLETON RD
189 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
BEAUTIFUL AND CREAM PUFF ONE BEDROOM CONDO, THE BEST IN WHOLE COMPLEX. COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
29 E SPRINGBROOK RD
29 Springbrook Rd E, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH BRAND NEW LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, HDWD FLRS IN LIVING,DINING,HALLWAY, FOYER.WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE UNIT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE.2 BALCONIES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS POOL TENNIS COURT, JOGGING PATH.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
19 SAVAGE RD U 4 A 4
19 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1683 sqft
No need to compromise with this one! Lots of big windows, Huge closets, Wood Floors, Easy living in the coveted Valley Stream Community in the great town of Denville.
Results within 10 miles of Boonton
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,976
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,828
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,020
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,533
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Boonton, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boonton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

