Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill garage parking dog park fire pit internet access

Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease. This pet friendly community features thoughtfully designed living spaces with modern kitchens and quartz countertops. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor pool, resident lounge, and courtyard with gas grills. Avalon Boonton is convenient to Florham Park, Montville, Mountain Lakes, Morristown, and Parsippany and is also close to I 287 and I 80, making commuting a breeze.