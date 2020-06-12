/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:38 PM
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boonton, NJ
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1393 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
319 CHURCH ST
319 Church Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Avail 8/1/2020 3 Bedroom 1 bath w/walk-up attic for storage. 2nd floor of 2 family home. Large bedrooms & bath. Central Air. HW floors. Close to town center, schools, public trans, parks and Lakeland Hills YMCA.
Results within 5 miles of Boonton
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 SAVAGE RD
68 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
Complete Renovation! Unbelievable Rental opportunity for large living w/in-law suite & HUGE detached 4 car garage complete w/finished office & bath. Multipurpose & versatile living! Stunning, bright
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38 ALBA PL
38 Alba Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
Fully Renovated spacious 5 bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car garage. Oversized Master with walk-in closet. Cul-de-sac, quite peaceful street. hard wood floors. spacious walkout ground floor with a fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
18 IROQUOIS TRL
18 Iroquois Trail, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated Lakestyle home. Front entry is inviting with grey toned flooring.There are 3 bedrooms, office, living room, kitchen w/granite counters, and stainless appliances, dining area, New full bath and half bath/laundry room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 BONNIEVIEW LN
21 Bonnieview Lane, Morris County, NJ
YOUNG COLONIAL RENTAL-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD-ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES- GOURMET KIT, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES,-,CENTER ISLAND, HDWD FLRS, 1ST FLOOR BDRM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATH..
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 STEPHEN DR
9 Stephen Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome to this well kept home in Montville on a quite street with great schools and close to major highways (280,287,80,and Rt 46) central AC and a full basement with 2 bonus rooms. Landlord will take care of the lawn. NTN is required.
Results within 10 miles of Boonton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,860
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1281 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Essex Fells
1 Unit Available
38 BUTTONWOOD RD
38 Buttonwood Rd, Essex Fells, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Talk about location! This is a Beauty.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
50 GLENWILD AVE
50 Glenwild Avenue, Bloomingdale, NJ
Well located, spacious and clean 4 bedroom 3 bath corner unit in a well maintained pre-war building. Access to a 24-hour doorman and scenic courtyard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location house for rent, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, close to major highway and shopping centers. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application prior to scheduling a tour of the house.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
31 PROSPECT ST
31 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath multifloor unit. Updates include New Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, and H/W floors.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
80 EARLY ST 2
80 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Yard, garage, 2nd&3rd floor w/new kitchen! Owner occupied for the last 4 years.3 bed plus 3rd floor bonus space. Convenient to downtown Morristown 0.4 miles to Whole Foods. MUST SEE Available 7/1, all utilities included except electric.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
94 MACCULLOCH AVE
94 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available.
Similar Pages
Boonton Apartments with GarageBoonton Apartments with GymBoonton Apartments with ParkingBoonton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJNewton, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJDunellen, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJ