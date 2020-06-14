/
1 bedroom apartments
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boonton, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
963 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Results within 5 miles of Boonton
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
11 NOKOMIS AVE
11 Nokomis Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bed, 1 bath single family home with bonus office. All on 1 level. Open, bright living room flows to the kitchen. 2 car garage & driveway. Laundry in unit. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Adorable single family cottage in Lake Hiawatha.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
180-76 LITTLETON RD
180 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1 bed, 1 bath, on the 2nd floor in Cambridge Village condos. Heat, water & community pool included. Large living room flows to Dining room. Pets negotiable. Virtual tour available. 1 bed, 1 bath on 2nd floor.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
180 LITTLETON RD
180 Littleton Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First floor unit, Laundry facility in building. Community pool. Sewar, water heat, hot water, trash removal, and water included. Tenant pays electric and gas for stove
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
688 ROUTE 202
688 Rt 202 South, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Hurry,Don't Miss Out, Unique Opportunity ,available now, Gorgeous, Luxury Unit, all High End Features, located in the Heart of Towoco's New Town Square Village!!! You will be delighted by this Spacious Open Airy Floor Plan, featuring Custom Kitchen
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
19 SAVAGE RD C-6
19 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1683 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled 2ndFloor Condo located across from Gardner Field & Park. 4 nice sized rooms in great area of town; featuring LR, DR, Kitchen,1 BR & Full Bath. Updated Kitchen- stain less steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
189-25 LITTLETON RD
189 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
BEAUTIFUL AND CREAM PUFF ONE BEDROOM CONDO, THE BEST IN WHOLE COMPLEX. COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM.
Results within 10 miles of Boonton
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Hanover
5 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,828
946 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
Morristown
5 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Morristown
26 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Morristown
20 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
723 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Morristown
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Morristown
12 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
769 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
859 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
