/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
81 Apartments for rent in Boonton, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
34 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,625
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
312 HOLMES ST
312 Holmes Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 bed, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Recently completely renovated. Laundry in unit, 1 car parking. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. One level living with 3 beds, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Open feel with 9 foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Boonton
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
37 EMBURY PL
37 Embury Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charm and convenience with this well-maintained cottage colonial in historical Mount Tabor! This cozy home offers so much with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, adorable kitchen with newer appliances, mud room, full basement with storage, washer/dryer,
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
180-136 LITTLETON RD
180 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean as a whistle and with brand new kitchen! Available September 1. Laundry facility in complex; Community pool Renovated one bed, one bath apartment in Cambridge Village with new kitchen and new paint throughout. Hardwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
21 BONNIEVIEW LN
21 Bonnieview Lane, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
YOUNG COLONIAL RENTAL-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD-ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES- GOURMET KIT, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES,-,CENTER ISLAND, HDWD FLRS, 1ST FLOOR BDRM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATH..
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 STEPHEN DR
9 Stephen Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome to this well kept home in Montville on a quite street with great schools and close to major highways (280,287,80,and Rt 46) central AC and a full basement with 2 bonus rooms. Landlord will take care of the lawn. NTN is required.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
29 E SPRINGBROOK RD
29 Springbrook Rd E, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH BRAND NEW LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, HDWD FLRS IN LIVING,DINING,HALLWAY, FOYER.WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE UNIT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE.2 BALCONIES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS POOL TENNIS COURT, JOGGING PATH.
Results within 10 miles of Boonton
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,826
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
20 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,055
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
27 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,210
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
4 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,605
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
25 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Morristown
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Similar Pages
Boonton Apartments with GarageBoonton Apartments with GymBoonton Apartments with ParkingBoonton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJNewton, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJDunellen, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJ