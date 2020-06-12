/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Boonton, NJ
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
30 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Results within 5 miles of Boonton
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
130 PARSIPPANY RD
130 Parsippany Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Look no further. Here is the perfect cottage to consider home. Fully renovated in 2020 there is nothing to do but move right in. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, SS appliances and enough room for a large table.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
23 WASHINGTON CT
23 Washington Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION in The Towaco Section of Montville Close To Train, NYC & Shopping. This Wonderful end unit in Jade Mountain backs to walking trail, woods & is very private.
Results within 10 miles of Boonton
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Morristown
17 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Morristown
16 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Morristown
28 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
19 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1165 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1464 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morristown
20 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morristown
10 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Morris Plains
8 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morris Plains
22 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1051 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253 ***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020*** Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our
