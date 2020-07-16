Apartment List
NJ
boonton
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Boonton, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boonton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
125 WILSON ST
125 Wilson Street, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great 1 bedroom apartment in 3 family home in desirable flats section of Boonton. First floor boasts living room, bedroom, kitchen and great sun porch as added living space. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a great feel.
Results within 5 miles of Boonton
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
173 RAYMOUND BLVD
173 Raymound Boulevard, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan, backing to the woods. Dramatic 2 story foyer, fireplace in the living room, and with hardwood floor on the 1st level.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 ALPINE RD
5 Alpine Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor rental in sought after Towaco section of Montville! Enter into updated eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, newer cabinets and newer applicances! Kitchen flows into the open living room with gleaming hardwood

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 BALD NOB RD
3 Bald Nob Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome to Cedar Lake in Desirable Denville Twp, where you will enjoy two beaches for swimming, boating and fishing, a club house, Tennis, Basketball and Volley Ball Courts, as well as ice skating and ice fishing in the winter! A beautiful stone

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
180-136 LITTLETON RD
180 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean as a whistle and with brand new kitchen! Available September 1. Laundry facility in complex; Community pool Renovated one bed, one bath apartment in Cambridge Village with new kitchen and new paint throughout. Hardwood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
81 W SHORE RD
81 West Shore Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
920 sqft
Wonderfull location across the street from Indian Lake this 2 bedroom 1 bath Ranch style duplex has been completely renovated. Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, new bathroom and new kitchen. Lake access just a few doors down.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 SAVAGE RD U 4 A 4
19 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1683 sqft
No need to compromise with this one! Lots of big windows, Huge closets, Wood Floors, Easy living in the coveted Valley Stream Community in the great town of Denville.
Results within 10 miles of Boonton
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
35 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,692
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,708
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,198
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,874
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
20 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,021
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
15 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,281
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
$
32 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
4 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,610
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,211
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,029
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1228 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boonton, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boonton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

