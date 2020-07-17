223 16th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction parking hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub new construction

Welcome to Belmar! Enjoy this new home complete with roof top hottub! 2020 Summer months of July and August in this beautifully furnished brand new home. This home is new construction with all new furnishings. Home has never been rented! Roof top deck and suana! This property is conveniently located to Belmar beaches, parks, lake, town and train.Impeccably clean and bright home. Private fenced in back yard. 4 Belmar beach tags are included. Ample driveway parking for 3 vehicles.TWO WEEK MINIMUM $6,000 per week. Additional $225 cleaning fee for every 2 weeks of Rental.Electric is not included. No pets.