Last updated July 2 2020

223 16th Avenue

223 16th Avenue · (732) 449-4966
Location

223 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
hot tub
furnished
Welcome to Belmar! Enjoy this new home complete with roof top hottub! 2020 Summer months of July and August in this beautifully furnished brand new home. This home is new construction with all new furnishings. Home has never been rented! Roof top deck and suana! This property is conveniently located to Belmar beaches, parks, lake, town and train.Impeccably clean and bright home. Private fenced in back yard. 4 Belmar beach tags are included. Ample driveway parking for 3 vehicles.TWO WEEK MINIMUM $6,000 per week. Additional $225 cleaning fee for every 2 weeks of Rental.Electric is not included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 16th Avenue have any available units?
223 16th Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month.
What amenities does 223 16th Avenue have?
Some of 223 16th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 16th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 223 16th Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 223 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 223 16th Avenue offers parking.
Does 223 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 223 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 223 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 16th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 16th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
