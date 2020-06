Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy Your Summer By the Beach. Available for Remainder of Season thru Labor Day. Also Available for Shorter Term.