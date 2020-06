Amenities

Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Tastefully furnished and equipped with washer/dryer, gas grill and 2 beach badges. No smoking, no pets. 2 car off street parking. This home is being offered at $3,200/week May 23rd-August 1st.