Bayonne, NJ
96 West 25th Street
96 West 25th Street

96 West 25th Street · (646) 600-9226
Location

96 West 25th Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Classic style 2-3 bedroom / 1 bath home plus basement, with outdoor deck & gorgeous back yard, and 1-2 car parking! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, great kitchen with dishwasher, built-in AC, and washer and dryer in the finished basement that boasts tons of extra space. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for the right person to live in. Located in midtown Bayonne, with easy access to shops and restaurants, Light Rail station just a 14 min walk, and one of North Jersey’s best Shop Rite supermarkets just a block away. Pet friendly, OK with landlord approval. Flexible lease dates and 1/2 fee paid by Landlord!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 West 25th Street have any available units?
96 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
What amenities does 96 West 25th Street have?
Some of 96 West 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 West 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 96 West 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 96 West 25th Street offers parking.
Does 96 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 West 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 96 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 96 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 West 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 West 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 96 West 25th Street has units with air conditioning.
