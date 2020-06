Amenities

Renovated 3br apartment located downtown Bayonne just around the block from 8th st Lite Rail. This apartment has alot to offer. 1 car parking, use of back yard and hook up for washer in basement. Brand new kitchen appliances including refrigerator. Some furniture included if needed call for details. Sorry, no pets. Non smokers only. See a 360 tour here: https://kuula.co/share/7XD0N/collection/7lnP9