Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Stunning Bergen Point Brick Ranch One Family for rent w sep garage and paved driveway. Meticulous move-in condition w re-finished hardwood floors and open floor plan Dining-Kitchen newly remodeled w Stainless Appliances. Bedrooms -3- are spacious with large closets and ceiling fans. Full bath is partially tiled w oversized vanity. Side entry gives access to garage and backyard private outdoor courtyard. Commuter friendly walk to Bergen Point Village shops on Broadway.. this mini urban village contains quaint shoppes, salons, restaurants, craft and art studios plus much more.. Charming. 4 blocks to 8th Street Rail station and 2 blocks to Mary J Donohue Grammar school. Make this gorgeous One Family your Home Sweet Home!! Rare find Rental!!!