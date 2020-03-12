186 BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage new construction

Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling fans, private OVER-SIZED 500 square foot Patio and so much more! Building features, elevator, 24 hour FREE fitness center, security cameras in common & outside areas & trash shoots on every floor, all located only 3 blocks from the NJ Light Rail and minutes from Route 440, Parks, restaurants, shops and so much more. On-site, garage parking & tenant storage, available for additional fees. Several different apartments still available!!!