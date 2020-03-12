All apartments in Bayonne
Find more places like 186 BROADWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonne, NJ
/
186 BROADWAY
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:19 AM

186 BROADWAY

186 Broadway · (201) 420-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bayonne
See all
Constable Hook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

186 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling fans, private OVER-SIZED 500 square foot Patio and so much more! Building features, elevator, 24 hour FREE fitness center, security cameras in common & outside areas & trash shoots on every floor, all located only 3 blocks from the NJ Light Rail and minutes from Route 440, Parks, restaurants, shops and so much more. On-site, garage parking & tenant storage, available for additional fees. Several different apartments still available!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 BROADWAY have any available units?
186 BROADWAY has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 186 BROADWAY have?
Some of 186 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
186 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 186 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 186 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 186 BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 186 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 186 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 186 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 186 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 186 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 186 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 186 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 186 BROADWAY has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 186 BROADWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Bay One
957 Broadway
Bayonne, NJ 07002
19 East
19 East 19th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave
Bayonne, NJ 07002

Similar Pages

Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms
Bayonne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBayonne Pet Friendly Places
Bayonne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJHighland Park, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pamrapo
Constable Hook

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity