!! BAYONNE'S 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS ON THE MARKET !! Take a chance on this 2nd floor rental opportunity! This unit provides you with a kitchen, living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! It offers you the option of 1 car parking for an additional fee and features beautiful hardwood flooring. This rental unit is also near community amenities like shopping, near transportation, and parks! Make an appointment today to see your next apartment in Bayonne!