This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home. Just steps from the beach, via a private path, each 6 BR/2.5BTH unit has it all: Central AC, cable, internet, updated living space, outdoor patio/eating area & easy access to the beach less than 40 yards away (via a private path). Also located only a few short blocks from the Bay Head Village, town park with swing-set, public tennis courts, Mueller's Bakery, Charlie's Restaurant, Dune Grass Cafe, Playa Bowls, Burke's Market & Coffee at Noon.WEEKLY RENTAL: $7,295