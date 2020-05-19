All apartments in Bay Head
Bay Head, NJ
521 East Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

521 East Avenue

521 East Ave · (908) 273-2991
Bay Head
3 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742
Bay Head

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$28,545

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home. Just steps from the beach, via a private path, each 6 BR/2.5BTH unit has it all: Central AC, cable, internet, updated living space, outdoor patio/eating area & easy access to the beach less than 40 yards away (via a private path). Also located only a few short blocks from the Bay Head Village, town park with swing-set, public tennis courts, Mueller's Bakery, Charlie's Restaurant, Dune Grass Cafe, Playa Bowls, Burke's Market & Coffee at Noon.WEEKLY RENTAL: $7,295

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 East Avenue have any available units?
521 East Avenue has a unit available for $28,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 East Avenue have?
Some of 521 East Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 East Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 521 East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Head.
Does 521 East Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 521 East Avenue does offer parking.
Does 521 East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 East Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 East Avenue have a pool?
No, 521 East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 521 East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 East Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 East Avenue has units with air conditioning.
