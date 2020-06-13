/
furnished apartments
77 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bay Head, NJ
Bay Head
68 Bridge Avenue
68 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Head
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
Point Pleasant Beach
314 Washington Avenue
314 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Sorry there are currently no weeks available. Enjoy this beautiful home in the most desirable area of Point Pleasant Beach! Convenient first floor master suite! Beautifully furnished, immaculate condition .
Results within 5 miles of Bay Head
Manasquan
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
Manasquan
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
Manasquan
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
Manasquan
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
3 Ward Drive
3 Ward Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Waterfront property located in the beautiful area surrounding Barnegat Bay. A perfect vacation home for summer or all year living.
Spring Lake
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
438 Highway 35
438 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY! WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR ENTIRE SEASON. Spectacular oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 bath completely renovated, furnished rental in the very exclusive Ocean Club Condos.
3688 Ocean Terrace
3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind.
Spring Lake
303 1st Avenue
303 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Avail Sept. 2020 for winter or annual. Perfect Rental! Custom finished contemporary colonial just one block to beach and two blocks to S. End Pav.
Manasquan
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR.
Manasquan
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2168 sqft
Enjoy your SUMMER 2020 vacation in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home . Gunite pool, convenient to Spring Lake beaches, park , lake , town & train. Impeccably clean and bright home , central ac, designer custom kitchen and baths .
Sea Girt
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins.
Sea Girt
303 Bell Place
303 Bell Place, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL available 9/1/20 to 6/30/21 for $2,500/month. This updated and expanded cape is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the quaint beach town of Sea Girt for the school year.
Sea Girt
637 Beacon Boulevard
637 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1680 sqft
Waterfront furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/21/21 for $2,200. Gorgeous water views and cool breezes from Wreck Pond. Enjoy the open family room with wood burning fireplace! Large deck overlooking the water has propane grill and table set.
Point Pleasant Beach
255 Boardwalk
255 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Summer Memories only steps away. Bring all the kids and extended family. Expansive two story Oceanfront home with 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths fully furnished with large group in mind. Parking for up to three cars but no reason to move them.
1231 Oval Road
1231 Oval Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4247 sqft
Live a sophisticated and opulent lifestyle at The Monmouth! Presenting a FULLY FURNISHED property without the worries of home ownership! Upon entering the building you are greeted with a stately lobby complete with a direct-access elevator
Point Pleasant Beach
239 Ocean Avenue
239 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $2,200 . 3 bedroom ranch home, sleeps 8, home is across the street from Point Pleasant Beach and a block away from Jenkins Boardwalk.
Spring Lake Heights
613 Monmouth Avenue
613 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 SUMMER RATES 3k a week plus utilities. FULLY RENTED SORRY! Rented Aug 15-29th 6/27-8/15/20 also rented.FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. .NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ENDS APRIL 30,2021 3k mo 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATH.
Spring Lake
212 Ocean Road
212 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach.
